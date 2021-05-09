There is a large number of people who haven’t received the first jab of the vaccine – even though they are eligible for the vaccine provided by the government. Vaccine hesitancy is concerning. However, what is even more troubling is the fact that the government hasn’t taken any steps to create awareness among people and encourage them to get vaccinated. The authorities should carry out door-to-door campaigns to educate people about the dangers of the virus and the importance of getting vaccinated. India’s Covid-19 crisis should be a wake-up for our people.

There is no doubt that the government has managed the vaccination drive quite well. All vaccination centres are well-equipped. The novel coronavirus is a lethal virus. We should listen to medical experts and get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Bilal Ahmed

Lahore

*****

Unfortunately, the lethal coronavirus claimed the lives of many doctors and frontline workers in Pakistan. After the arrival of the Covid-19 vaccine, it was doctors and frontline workers who were vaccinated before the government opened the registration for senior citizens.

Many doctors and frontline workers, however, are reluctant to get vaccinated. This behaviour will stop other people from getting vaccinated. It is the responsibility of the government to ensure that all doctors and healthcare staff are vaccinated.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi