Turkish ambassador calls on air chief

ISLAMABAD: Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul called on Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu at the Air Headquarters. Both the dignitaries discussed various matters of mutual interest. Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul commended PAF’s professionalism, and said the people of both countries were entwined in long-lasting bond of brotherhood complimented by common religion, culture and history. Acknowledging the ever-available support of Turkey, the air chief said Turkey was one of the few countries that had always unequivocally supported Pakistan. The air chief added that air forces of both countries would continue mutual cooperation in every field.