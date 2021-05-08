Bilawal blames Centre for Sindh water crisis

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has criticised the PTI regime for creating an acute water crisis in Sindh and called for permanent closure of the controversial Chashma-Jhelum Link Canal.

“IRSA's sole mandate with regard to water is that it could only monitor the distribution of water as per the Water Apportionment Accord but it can't enforce its authority in any other form, as there is an acute water crisis in Sindh after Mangla Dam was filled beyond its approved controversial formula,” he said in a statement on Friday.

Bilawal said this overall situation had created up to 27 per cent water shortage in the Sukkur Barrage and 44 per cent shortage in the Kotri Barrage.

He said that the sheer ineptitude of the PTI-led federal government had left the water supply from the Guddu Barrage completely depleted, adding that the heavy rains last year had filled all dams but the sheer mismanagement on the part of the federal government had caused the capacity of dams to be severely depleted.

The PPP chairman warned of a severe famine-like situation in Sindh as a result of the PTI regimes policies that have converted lower Sindh into a desert, depriving Karachi, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin and Tharparkar of their rightful share of water.

“It was on record that it was only after the PPP had been consistently raising its voice and putting immense pressure that the PTI government closed the illegally launched Taunsa Panjnad Link Canal,” he added.

He said that if the water crisis in the lower parts of Sindh remained unresolved, it could lead to a famine-like situation, and people would protest against the unavailability of drinking water in Karachi and other districts of the province. He said that the season of Khareef was fast approaching and that the prime minister needs to ensure speedy and unrestricted water supply to Sindh, otherwise it would be impossible for farmers to sow cotton and that would harm the already reeling textile industry.