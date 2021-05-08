Two kidnapped in Kashmore-Kandhkot

SUKKUR: Another incident of kidnapping for ransom was reported from Kashmore-Kandhkot district, involving two villagers who were on their way back home.

Reports said the kidnappers intercepted Nawab Muhammadani and Abid Muhammadani in the Katcha area of Kandhkot, when they were on their way home. The criminals later demanded Rs2 million ransom for their safe release from their families and threatened to kill them. The parents refused to pay the amount. However, later the dacoits reduced the amount and demanded Rs1 million. The residents started protesting against the kidnapping and blocked the main Indus Highway, which stopped the flow of intra-city traffic for several hours in Kashmore, Kandhkot, Shikarpur and Sukkur districts.