Passerby among three killed over land dispute

GHALLANAI: Three people were killed in a firing incident in Khwezai area in Mohmand tribal district here on Friday, local sources said.
The sources said that two rival groups exchanged fire over a land dispute in which three people, including a passerby, were killed.
The local police said that one Dilbar and Nazir Gul had a land dispute which led to an exchange of fire between the two groups.
Dilbar and his son sustained injuries in the firing and succumbed to their injuries. A passerby was also caught in the crossfire and was killed on the spot.
The accused fled the scene after committing the crime. The police registered a case and launched investigations into the incident.