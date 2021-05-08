CDA to complete beautification work in Sector D-12 this month

Islamabad : The Environment Wing of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) would complete development and beautification work involving millions of rupees in Sector D-12 by end of this month.

According to the latest data shared by CDA’s Director General Environment Naveed Khan Tareen, the development of new parks and jogging tracks, installation of street lights, restoration of play areas and installation of steel fences would be completed in the coming weeks.

“I want to share the good news with the residents of the sector D-12 that the development work being carried out by the CDA’s Environment Wing has entered into final stages and it will be completed in the coming weeks,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the development of sector D-12 was first planned in 2006 but despite consistent efforts, it could not be materialized due to various reasons.

The civic authority initiated this process in the recent years and now its environment wing is going to complete its work inline with the directions given by the federal government.

The data showed that five new parks along with jogging and cycling tracks in the sector D-12 has been developed as part of the campaign to develop, restore and beautify public parks in the capital city.

“The construction of jogging and cycle tracks will provide the residents with an opportunity to enjoy some refreshing moments right at the foot of the hills,” it said.

The sector D-12 is among the sectors where large numbers of allottees are carrying out construction on their plots. It was due to construction activities and ignorance in the past the roads of this sector were in a dilapidated state. Furthermore, during the Clean Green Pakistan campaign, the Finance Minister visited the area and observed that pending work must be expedited.

Consequently, the matter was taken up by the civic agency and it was decided to launch rehabilitation work on an immediate basis.

The Director General Environment said “A large-scale campaign is underway to restore and develop public parks and green areas to increase the natural beauty of Islamabad.