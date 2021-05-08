KE extends deadline for payment of bills

In order to facilitate the customers during the Eid holidays, the K-Electric has extended the deadline for the payment of electricity bills.

According to a press statement from the power utility, the extension is applicable on bills with due dates falling between 10th May to 11th May, 2021, both days included. These bills can now be paid latest by the new date of 20th May, 2021.

All banks have been informed to accept bill payments without any late payment surcharge. In case of any issue at the time of the utility bill payment, consumers can register their complaints by calling at 118.

Cognizant of the prevailing situation across the nation, the KE also encouraged consumers to utilise its digital platforms to remain connected with the company in case of any complaints or queries, including the KE Live App and social media channels, which are available 24/7. The KE Live app also enables customers to lodge complaints and pay their bills online from the comfort and safety of their homes.