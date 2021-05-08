Court seeks charge sheet in ex-principal killing case

A judicial magistrate on Friday sought the investigation report against a suspect in a case pertaining to the murder of a former college principal during a robbery.

The judicial magistrate of District Central directed the investigation officer to file a charge sheet against Shahidur Rehman, who reportedly confessed, during interrogation, to his involvement in the murder-cum-robbery.

Sixty-two-year-old Nasreen had died while her husband Irfan, 65, had suffered wounds as robbers opened fire on their vehicle in Sharifabad on April 21 when they were returning home after shopping for this son’s wedding, according to the police.

The IO said Rehman, who was recently jailed in another case, had confessed to his involvement in this crime as well. He moved an application in the court to seek his custody for further interrogation.

On Friday, the suspect was produced by the jail authorities, after which the judge remanded him into police custody and sought a charge sheet against him from the IO at the next hearing. According to the FIR, the couple was returning from shopping for their son’s wedding when robbers opened fire after the husband tried to resist the mugging attempt. The woman, who was a former principal of a girls’ college, was rushed to Liaquat National Hospital, where she succumbed to her wounds during treatment.