Army, police hold flag march

LAHORE:Lahore Police held a flag march in different areas of the City to monitor the law and order situation as well as implementation of corona SOPs. Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar along with Commissioner Lahore Capt (R) Muhammad Usman led the flag march. DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, CTO Lahore Syed Hammad Abid and other senior police officers also participated in the flag march. Contingents of Pakistan Army and Rangers, teams of different operational units of Lahore Police, including Dolphin Squad, Elite Force, traffic police and Police Response Unit were part of the flag march. The flag march started from Town Hall and passed through different roads and markets of the City, including The Mall, Laxmi Chowk, Mcleod Road, Haji Camp, Garhi Shahu, Co-OP Store, GT Road, Baghbanpura, Daroghawala, Quaid e Azam Interchange, Manawan, Batapur, Jallo Morr and Canal Road.