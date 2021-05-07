3 brothers among four hurt in shootout

LAHORE:Four persons, including three brothers, were injured in a shootout between two groups in the Gujarpura police area on Thursday.

The accused got infuriated while exchanging hot words and opened fire, as a result a passerby Imran and three brothers Shahzad, Ejaz and Basit got injuries. The accused fled the scene. The injured persons were shifted to hospital.

Body found: Body of a 22-year old youth was recovered from Bhaseen BRB Canal on Thursday. The victim was identified as Sajid Khan of Shahdara Town. Sajid had left his house to go to the canal for swimming three days ago. Body was handed over to the family.

2 suspects arrested: Security personnel caught two armed persons outside Sessions Court on Thursday and handed over them to the Islampura police. Security personnel recovered two pistols and bullets from the possession of Zaib Khan and Safdar.

vehicles captured: City Traffic Police Lahore captured two E-challan defaulter vehicles here on Thursday. Traffic wardens Saif stopped two vehicles violating the traffic signal 46 and 39 times. The vehicles were impounded by the police. The campaign against E-challan defaulter vehicles has so far seized more than 20,000 e-challan defaulter vehicles’ documents. Around 17 teams of city traffic police are taking action against non-paying fine vehicles.

drugs seized: Lahore police arrested three criminals and recovered drugs from their possession. New Anarkali police arrested a drug pusher Zubair and recovered 1.420kg charas from his possession. Lohari Gate police arrested one Ali Qaisar and recovered 20kg gutka in liquid form from his possession. Samanabad police arrested a foreign national Lee and recovered eight bottles of liquor and 180 beer canes.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 928 road traffic accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 10 people died, whereas 1,031 were injured. Out of this, 586 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.