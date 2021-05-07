Bank heist bid foiled in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The security guards and personnel of Police Rider Squad on Thursday exhibited exemplary bravery while foiling a bid of robbers to loot a private bank in Pabbi Town.

District Police Officer Muhammad Iqbal said that four robbers broke into a private bank in Pabbi Town at about1:00pm and snatched the bag containing a cash of Rs21 million at gunpoint from the cashier. He said that the guard promptly rang the alarm bell and at the same time opened fire at the robbers.

In the meantime, Head-constable Shakil and another cop of the Police Rider Squad rushed to the spot and engaged the robbers.

The official added that Head-constable Shakil and a robber sustained injuries in the exchange of fire. He said that the robbers, including the injured one, managed to escape, leaving the bag of cash and their vehicle.

Soon after the incident, the police cordoned off the area and started a search operation. The injured Head-constable Shakil was shifted to a hospital in Peshawar.