A safe Eid

The second wave of Covid-19 in India has had devastating effects on the country’s healthcare system. Pakistan must learn lessons from its neighbour and take serious measures to avert an India-like situation in the country. At present, the country is in the middle of the third wave of the virus. The number of coronavirus cases and deaths is higher than the number of cases and deaths the country reported during the first wave of the virus. The current situation asks us to avoid going to markets for Eid shopping.

We sincerely hope that one day things will get better. At present, however, we have to follow SOPs and avoid shopping. It is our responsibility to protect our life. It is shocking to see photos of packed shopping malls. Many people also take their children with them to these shops. A majority of people don’t even follow SOPs. This time, the situation is so bad that even shopkeepers are worried about the violation of SOPs. It is true that the government is playing its role in containing the spread of the virus. However, people need to show some responsibility. We have already witnessed how religious festivals and political rallies created a healthcare crisis in India. Why can’t we adopt the principles of simplicity? We should avoid going to crowded markets.

Esham Farooq

Jhelum