Three deaths, 495 cases from twin cities

Rawalpindi : Another three patients suffering from coronavirus illness, COVID-19 belonging to Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district have died of the illness in the last 24 hours while 495 new patients have been tested positive from the region which is the highest number of cases reported in a day from the twin cities in the last five days.

To date, the virus has claimed a total of 1,605 lives from ICT and Rawalpindi district while as many as 99,690 patients have so far been tested positive from the region. It is worth mentioning here that 11.78 per cent of the total number of patients so far reported from Pakistan since the advent of coronavirus are residents of the twin cities that contain less than 3.5 per cent of the country’s population.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Thursday reveals that a total of 906 patients have so far died of COVID-19 from the Rawalpindi district while the virus has so far claimed as many as 699 lives from the federal capital.

According to details, the virus claimed one life from the federal capital in the last 24 hours while confirmation of 369 new cases from ICT took the tally to 77,065. To date, a total of 65,069 patients have recovered from the illness in the federal capital while the number of active cases of the disease from ICT got to 11,297 on Thursday.

On the other hand, as many as two patients died of the disease from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours while another 126 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi taking the tally to 22,625 of which 20,331 patients have recovered.

The number of active cases from the district was 1388 on Thursday of which 114 patients were hospitalized in the district while the number of confirmed patients in home isolation was 1,274.