Fri May 07, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 7, 2021

50pc bank branches to work on 10th

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
May 7, 2021

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday asked banks to open 50 percent of their branches on May 10 to ensure the availability of banking services to trade and industry, a circular said.

“In order to ensure the availability of banking services to trade and industry, in particular, and public, in general, during the extended holidays before the forthcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, it has been decided that banks shall open 50 percent of their total authorised branches dealing in foreign exchange and trade activities on May 10, 2021 (Monday), while the remaining 50 percent of such branches on May 11, 2021 (Tuesday) from 9:00am to 2:00pm (without break),” the circular added.

