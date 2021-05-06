PML-N ahead in PP-84 Khushab by-election

KHUSHAB: Results have started to trickle in for the by-election in Khushab city of Punjab's Sargodha district.

According to the unofficial, preliminary results from 95 of 229 polling stations, PML-N's Moazzam Sher Kallu is in the lead with PTI's Ali Hussain Khan Baloch in second place.

Reports suggest the voter turnout was satisfactory. The seat fell vacant after the death of PML-N MPA Malik Muhammad Waris Kallu, who died on March 12 from COVID-19.

The government by way of preparations, formed 10 teams that will monitor the electoral process all the way to the announcement of the results. The PML-N, PTI and PPP are among the parties contesting the poll, with a total of eight candidates in the race.

As polling was underway, a clash was reported between workers of the PTI and PML-N at a polling station established at Jamali Balochan Girls High School. The verbal duel reportedly ensued after some workers were stopped from polling. Policemen can be seen in the video escorting the party supporters out of the polling station. Meanwhile, the ECP has taken notice of the incident and directed the police to handle the situation.

"DSP Investigation visited the spot and controlled the situation. No untoward situation of law and order has been reported at the polling station," the ECP said in a statement.

"Voting will continue uninterrupted at the polling station," added the provincial election commissioner.