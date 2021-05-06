IGP rewards traffic cops for Covid duties

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sanaullah Abbasi awarded traffic police officers and jawans on their performance about traffic regulations and implementation of SOPs against Covid-19 in a ceremony held at Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines Peshawar on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the IGP Sanaullah Abbasi appreciated the performance of Peshawar traffic police.

The IGP termed the traffic enforcement of government SOPs against Covid-19 encouraging and hoped that they would continue such performance in the future too and will fulfil national obligations in letter and spirit.

The traffic officers and jawans awarded with cash prizes and commendation certificates included Chief Traffic Officer Peshawar Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat, SP HQRs Iftikhar Khan, SP Cant Aman Ullah Khan, SP City Abdus Salam Khalid and many others.