Graveyard cleared of commercial structures

MANSEHRA: The district administration, tehsil municipal administration and police in a joint operation destroyed the commercial structures built at an historic graveyard in Channia area on Wednesday.

The residents of Channia locality moved an application to the deputy commissioner Dr Qasim Ali Khan, stating that land grabbers built the commercial structures at the graveyard. “The district administration has averted a law and order situation as residents of the locality were highly perturbed by the construction of the commercial structures at the cemetery where their ancestors are buried,” said Ali Asghar.