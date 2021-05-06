Another 9 die of COVID-19

Rawalpindi : As many as nine patients suffering from coronavirus illness, COVID-19 have died of the disease in the last 24 hours from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district while 313 new patients have been tested positive for the illness from the twin cities that is the lowest number of cases reported in a day from the region after March 10 this year.

On March 10 this year, as many as 307 patients were reported positive for COVID-19 along with one death from the region.

District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia informed ‘The News’ on Wednesday that the positivity rate of COVID-19 from the federal capital has dropped down to 5.06 per cent in the last 24 hours that is the lowest after the second week of March this year.

Earlier on March 14 and April 17, the positivity rates from ICT were recorded as 5.1 per cent while the lowest weekly positivity in the last two months was recorded in the second week of March, 5.03 per cent.

It is worth mentioning here that in the second week of March, the positivity rate of COVID-19 from the federal capital jumped to over five per cent for the first time in 2021 that was below 1.5 per cent in the beginning of this year, in January.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that another five patients have died of COVID-19 from ICT in the last 24 hours from where a total of 698 patients have so far died of the disease. Meanwhile, the death of another four patients from Rawalpindi has taken the death toll from the district to 904.

In the last 24 hours, confirmation of another 204 patients positive from ICT has taken tally to 76,696 of which 64,421 confirmed patients have recovered. The number of active cases of the disease from the federal capital was recorded as 11,577 on Wednesday.

As many as 109 new patients have been reported from Rawalpindi district taking tally from the district to 22,499 of which 20,208 patients have recovered. The number of active cases of the disease from Rawalpindi district was 1,387 on Wednesday of which 109 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at different healthcare facilities in town while 1,278 patients were in home isolation.