Book written on Greece praised

LAHORE:Ambassador of Greece to Pakistan Andreas Papastavrous has said that Prof Dr Zahid Munir Amir's book on Greece will play an important role in strengthening relations between the two countries.

Praising Dr Zahid Munir Amir’s travelogue, Andreas Papastavrous said that one of the blessings a person has in one's lifetime, is meeting people and getting to know their history, their culture and their life and finally being able to understand them. He said Professor Zahid Munir Amir travelled extensively in Greece and with his profound sensitivity, knowledge and respect, discovered the land and its history, from the distant past to the present. He said Dr Munir witnessed the beauty of ancient times and the vibrating spirit of the modem land and all this is conveyed masterfully in his book.