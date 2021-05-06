State land retrieved

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Board of Revenue Punjab has taken action against illegal occupation of government land at Mouza Murree Sakni, Murree Tehsil and Rawalpindi and reclaimed 12 kanals and 5 marlas government land worth Rs120 million. The structures at government land have been demolished besides registration of a case against the illegal occupants. Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar in his statement said that actions had been intensified to reclaim government land from illegal occupants.