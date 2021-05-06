State land retrieved

The Board of Revenue Punjab has taken action against illegal occupation of government land at Mouza Murree Sakni, Murree Tehsil and Rawalpindi and reclaimed 12 kanals and 5 marlas government land worth Rs120 million. The structures at government land have been demolished besides registration of a case against the illegal occupants. Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar in his statement said that actions had been intensified to reclaim government land from illegal occupants.