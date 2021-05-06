close
Thu May 06, 2021
AFP
May 6, 2021

Covid Indian variant detected in Kenya

World

NAIROBI: A case of the Indian variant of the coronavirus has been detected in Kenya, the country’s health ministry said on Wednesday, a few days after it was also confirmed in neighbouring Uganda.

“This variant has been picked (up) in Kenya and because of global connectivity, it is just a question of time. You cannot be able to put barriers ... to prevent a virus from accessing your territory,” said the ministry’s director general, Dr Patrick Amoth.

