Without exams: Students of IX, XI being considered for promotion to next classes

KARACHI: Due to the increasing cases of corona in the country and lack of preparation in some provinces regarding the method of examinations, only Class-X and Class-XII examinations and Class-IX and Class-XI students for promotion in the next classes are being considered.

An online meeting of the Steering Committee of the IBCC was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Dr Nazim Jiva, Chairman of Aga Khan Board and Head of the Steering Committee. Secretary IBCC Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah, Chairman Intermediate Board Karachi Dr Saeeduddin, Chairperson of Sargodha Board of Education Dr Kausar Raees, Chairman of Kohat Board Dr Shaukat Hayat and Chairman of Federal Board Dr Qaiser Alam participated in the meeting.

The IBCC’s steering committee also considered a proposal to shorten the exams by taking optional exams instead of compulsory ones. However, it was informed that it is possible in the science category, but in the arts, it will be difficult as there are many optional subjects. So it is better to take Class-X and Class-XII exams while students of Class-IX and Class-XI are sent to the next classes without exams.

It was stated in the meeting that if the IBCC agreed to the proposal to conduct the 10th and 12th class examinations, then the matter would be referred to the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference for final approval and then it would be fully implemented.

The meeting was informed that Sindh has completed its preparations for the examinations in the context of the decision of Provincial Steering Committee, under which 50 per cent questions will consist of objectives while 30 per cent short and 20 per cent detailed answers.