close
Wed May 05, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 5, 2021

Man returning from bank robbed, injured

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
May 5, 2021

A man was wounded for resisting to a mugging bid in DHA’s Phase VIII, Khayaban-e-Qasim, on Tuesday. The injured was taken to the JPMC where he was identified as 25-year-old Shakeel, son of Khadim Hussain. He was returning after withdrawing Rs84,000 from a bank in Gizri when two men on a motorcycle shot him after snatching the cash.

Latest News

More From Karachi