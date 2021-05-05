Man returning from bank robbed, injured

A man was wounded for resisting to a mugging bid in DHA’s Phase VIII, Khayaban-e-Qasim, on Tuesday. The injured was taken to the JPMC where he was identified as 25-year-old Shakeel, son of Khadim Hussain. He was returning after withdrawing Rs84,000 from a bank in Gizri when two men on a motorcycle shot him after snatching the cash.