ECP empowered to take steps for expats voting right

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has approved two ordinances as part of electoral reforms — one enables the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to use electronic voting machines (EVMs) in polls, while the other empowers the electoral body to take steps to give Pakistani expatriates the right to franchise.

The decisions were detailed by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry in a post-cabinet meeting press briefing on Tuesday.

According to state-run Radio Pakistan, Chaudhry said the government’s electoral reforms consist of four parts — electronic voting machines (EVMs), e-voting for overseas Pakistanis, biometric and legislation. He said the EVMs policy had been developed and the government had unveiled its legislation agenda for the purpose. He said work was under way on biometric and E-voting.

Referring to the ECP’s decision of recounting of votes in the by-election in NA-249 Karachi, the minister said re-polling should be held in the entire constituency because the winning candidate would be getting only five per cent votes.

Speaking about the Covid situation in the country, the information minister said Covid standard operation procedures (SOPs) were not being implemented “in letter and spirit in Karachi”, and the Sindh government should look into it.

He also said the cabinet approved the Sindh government’s request for deployment of the army for ensuring implementation of the SOPs.

Chaudhry said the cabinet also approved 90-day remission to prisoners on the occasion of Eidul Fitr. However, this remission will not applicable to the prisoners of heinous crimes.

He said the facility of succession certificates through Nadra was also being provided to overseas Pakistanis, and in the first phase, desks were being opened in 24 embassies.

The minister also announced that the cabinet also approved waiving off 10 per cent withholding tax on private sector bids in railways.