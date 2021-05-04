Several agreements expected during PM’s visit to KSA: Ashrafi

SLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan will make two-day visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit of Saudi Arabia will meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Saudi leadership, perform Umrah, visit the Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him) and during his visit, several agreements between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will be signed,” he said while addressing a press conference here Monday.

Tahir Ashrafi said 'Green Pakistan Project', was announced by Imran Khan three years ago and is being worked upon successfully all over the country.

He said Pakistan will play its full role in Green Pakistan, Green Saudi Arabia and Green Middle East projects. He said Pakistan believes that the solution to the problems of Muslim Ummah lies in unity and solidarity of entire Muslim world. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan held meetings with ambassadors of all OIC member countries here on Monday and has invited the ambassadors of the entire Islamic world to unite and move forward on the problems of the Muslim Ummah and resolve to make united efforts to resolve all these problems,” he said.

Tahir Ashrafi said, “I was watching when the prime minister was saying, 'I wish we could tell the West how much we love our Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) more than our lives, wealth and honour, we esteemed respect and honour for Prophet Mohammad (PBUH)’”.

He said that on account of Islamophobia, millions of Muslims in western world including in the United States, in the United Kingdom and all over western world are facing problems and challenges. He said Imran Khan always says that Islam is the religion of peace and security, which commands for peace and stability for all and it is a great injustice to associate it with extremism and terrorism.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi stated that the biggest problem right now is with the interpretation of Islam. He said the ambassadors of all Islamic and Arab countries appreciated the thinking and vision of Imran Khan, stating that their respective countries would cooperate with Pakistan.