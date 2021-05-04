Javed Latif’s physical remand extended for four days

LAHORE: A magisterial court Monday extended four-day physical remand of PML-N MNA Javed Latif, an accused of allegedly defaming state institutions and inciting people against the state.

The MNA was arrested after his pre-arrest bail was cancelled by a sessions’ court. Police produced Javed Latif before the court of judicial magistrate Zunaira Zafar and sought extension in his physical remand to carry out further investigation. The police said still it has to recover cell-phone of the accused.

While accepting plea of the police, the judge extended four-day physical remand of Javed Latif, directing police to produce him again before the court on May 7 along with the investigation report. Township Police Station had registered a case over a complaint filed by Jameel Saleem, against PML-N MNA Javed Latif for maligning the state institutions.