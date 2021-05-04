CAA further cuts weekly foreign airlines flights from 590 to 123

LAHORE: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has further reduced the frequency of various foreign airlines, reducing the number of weekly flights to Pakistan from 590 to 123.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority, the number of weekly flights of Qatar Airways to Pakistan has been reduced from 56 to 11, Qatar Airways to Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad 3, 3 while Peshawar and flight to Sialkot will operate 1,1.

According to CAA sources, the number of weekly flights of Gulf Air has been reduced from 35 to 8, Gulf Air will operate two flights to Karachi while Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar will operate 1,1 flights. One flight will also be allowed for Multan.

The number of weekly flights of Turkish Air has been reduced from 21 to 3, after which Turkish Air will operate 1, 1 flights to Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. On the other hand, the number of weekly flights of Pegasus Air has been reduced from four to one, its flight will operate only to Karachi. Sources said the number of weekly flights of Etihad Airways has been reduced from 32 to 6, after which Etihad Airways will operate one flight to Karachi, 2 to Lahore and 3 to Islamabad. According to Civil Aviation, the number of weekly flights of Sri Lankan Airlines has been reduced from 4 to 2, Sri Lankan Air will be able to operate 1,1 flights to Karachi and Lahore, Thai Air flights have been reduced from 18 to 3; Thai Air to Karachi, Lahore and three flights will be operated for Islamabad. The sources further said overall flight operations have been restricted to 20 percent while the order to reduce flights will be effective from May 5 to 20.