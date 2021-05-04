IPDS collaborates with Turkish varsity for academic cooperation

Islamabad : Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies (IPDS), Islamabad has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Istanbul Okan University on Monday to promote academic cooperation through international engagement of their staff.

The MoU was signed by IPDS Founder President Farhat Asif and Vice-Rector, Istanbul Okan University Prof.Dr. Guner Gursoy.

The initiative would enable both the institutions to collaborate on research and exchange knowledge, a news release said.

Following the agreement, both the institutions would organize exchange visits, share academic materials, collaborate on research and publication, organize joint conferences, seminars and other academic meetings.

Also, both would jointly arrange special-technical and administrative programs, besides producing academic courses.

Istanbul Okan University was founded by Okan Culture, Education, and Sports Foundation in 1999 and is based in Istanbul.

It provides education of vocational, undergraduate, and graduate programs as well as short- and long-term professional trainings.

Istanbul Okan University is home to both national and international undergraduate and graduate students, who have a wide choice of programs in both English and Turkish that are offered internationally with the recognized diploma.