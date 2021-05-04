‘Wasa to complete all mega projects’

LAHORE:Mega projects designed by Wasa will bring a positive impact on the environment of the provincial metropolis.

This was stated by Wasa Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz while chairing an online meeting of the agency here on Monday. Discussions were held on Babu Sabo Wastewater Project and Larix Colony Project. Director Planning and Design Zeeshan Bilal briefed the participants on the projects. Wasa MD told the meeting that consultant for Babu Sabu Wastewater Project and its PC-1 will be completed by July this year. He said Wasa was seriously striving for completion of mega projects. The MD welcomed the participation of donor agencies and said they wanted to jointly participate in the projects. He told the meeting that completion of mega projects will undoubtedly have a positive environmental impact in Lahore.