IG orders action against land mafia

LAHORE:IG Punjab Inam Ghani chaired a review meeting regarding professional affairs of Lahore Police at the Central Police Office on Monday.

Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan, CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, DIG Investigation Lahore Sharaq Jamal, DIG Operations Lahore Sajid Kayani, DIG Operations Sohail Sukhera and other officers were also present in the meeting.

In the first four months of this year, 404 less cases of robbery and dacoity, 212 less cases of street crime were registered as compared to last year. In the operation against the occupation groups, 3745 kanals and 8 marlas of private and government land worth Rs. 34.23 billion were retrieved.

In the ongoing operation against thugs and rascals, 339 cases were registered and 412 out of 414 thugs were arrested. The pace of operations against thugs who cause inconvenience to citizens should not be slowed down. The IG said that Lahore Police has taken exemplary action against the occupation mafia and thugs and retrieved over billions of rupees worth of private and government properties to citizens and government agencies and land grabbing mafia should be wiped out, and every rascal who causes trouble for God's creatures should be brought to justice.

During the meeting, the crime graph of Lahore including operations against occupation groups and arrests of miscreants and rascals were reviewed in detail while CCPO Lahore briefed IG Punjab about the operations and results of police teams in the first four months of 2021.

Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar while briefing IG Punjab said that during the first four months of this year, operations against thugs and occupation groups have reduced the number of 15 calls for robbery and dacoity by 35% as compared to last year.