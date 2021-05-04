246,048 corona patients recover

LAHORE:The Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED), Punjab, has informed that as many as 246048 corona patients are recovered in public sector hospitals being run under the control of Specialized and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments, while 1783 patients are recovered during the last 24 hours.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Special Secretary SHC&MED Silwat Saeed said that 7506 beds were reserved in all government hospitals for corona patients, out of which 4589 beds were unoccupied. Likewise, 1623 beds reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 867 beds were vacant so far.

The Special Secretary SHC&MED said that in view of the surging corona pandemic, the Health Department had arranged 3414 beds in Isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2513 beds were vacant.

However, 448 beds for corona patients are reserved in isolation wards set up in government hospitals of Lahore and 325 beds are unoccupied. In addition, 3359 beds are also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from Covid-19 in all the hospitals of Punjab government and 1755 beds are vacant while, in hospitals of Lahore, 903 beds reserved in HDU and 486 beds are unoccupied, Silwat Saeed added.

The Special Secretary SHC said the health department had arranged 733 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 412 ventilators were under use while 321 were unoccupied. Around 272 ventilators are reserved in Lahore hospitals.