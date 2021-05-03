Brown bear spotted in Deosai

ISLAMABAD: A brown bear was spotted in Deosai Plains as an aerial video shared on social media showed the bear traversing the snow-covered area as observed from a helicopter. Hunzukutz Kahn, an aviator and a hobbyist photographer, said he spotted the bear during a rescue mission.

"While on our way back we had to cross Deosai Plains and overhead Deosai we encountered this beauty running down there and it was easily recognisable in pure white snow," Kahn told Reuters in a message on social media. According to the

International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) while brown bears are classified as least concern species globally, there are many isolated, small populations that are threatened, including brown bears found in the Himalaya Mountains in Nepal, India and Pakistan. In the Deosai National Park there is a stable population of 40-62 bears, according to IUCN.