Hot weather to prevail

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with hot conditions continued to prevail in the City here on Sunday while the Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that moist currents were reaching southern and western parts of the country. They predicted that hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, dust-thunderstorm/ gusty winds with rain were expected at isolated places in north Balochistan and western districts of KP. Rain was recorded in several cities, including Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Khanpur, Rohri, Mithi, Quetta, Sibbi, Panjgur, Kalat, Nokundi and Cherat. Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad and Bahawalnagar where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore, it was 40°C and minimum was 23.8°C.