CM slams past govts for looting remote areas funds

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPAs Raees Nabeel Ahmed and Ghazanfer Ali Khan called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and expressed their complete confidence in his leadership. They also apprised the chief minister of the problems and the needs of the people of their constituencies. Usman Buzdar said that backward areas were neglected during the previous regimes. Development was the right of every city and town, he added. The CM said that former rulers plundered the funds of backward areas and the unjustified distribution of resources in the past caused a sense of deprivations among the people of backward areas. However, the PTI government believed in composite development and it was taking backward areas along in its journey of development.

He said that the anti-development elements could not befool people anymore through their false propaganda. Pakistan is moving ahead on the road to progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He asserted that the government would continue its mission of public service without caring about the criticism. The honour and the respect of public representatives would be ensured and legitimate work of elected representatives would not be stopped, he added.

LOCKDOWN: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, in order to monitor the lockdown situation in the provincial metropolis, visited different areas without any protocol on Sunday.

The chief minister expressed satisfaction over complete implementation of lockdown and thanked the trader community for their cooperation, said a handout issued here. Usman Buzdar also lauded the services of the administration, police, army and Rangers for ensuring effective implementation of the corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs). He inspected the lockdown situation on Jail Road, Ferozepur Road, Gulberg, Garden Town, Model Town and other areas. He also reviewed the sanitation in the city and expressed his dissatisfaction over the poor arrangements.

He reprimanded the officials of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) and directed them to improve the cleanliness arrangements in the city.

The chief minister said that the lockdown meant for the protection of citizens and they had followed the SOPs responsibly.

PRESS FREEDOM: The chief minister paid tribute to the journalists who rendered sacrifices for the freedom of press and played role in creating collective awareness among people.

In his message on the World Press Freedom Day, he said that those who stood for supremacy of truth and righteousness became the torchbearer of society. He termed the freedom of press a mirror of collective consciousness of any society. A responsible journalist should not cross the religious and social limits. Free and responsible media is the best representative and critic of society, he added. Truth cannot be hidden, he said adding that freedom of press is linked with sense of social responsibility. He appreciated the role of those journalists who bring the truth in the limelight for the public interest. He said that the PTI government believed in freedom of expression. The Punjab government is striving for promotion of regional and national journalism. Providing secure environment to journalists during performance of their duties is the government priority, he added.

TAKES NOTICE: The chief minister has taken notice of death of a man due to a stray kite string in Gujranwala and sought a report from RPO. He ordered for initiating legal action against the culprits, said a handout issued here on Sunday. Usman Buzdar expressed deep grief over the incident and extended his heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family.

The CM said that ensuring a complete ban on kite flying was a responsibility of the police and termed the loss of precious human lives a failure and criminal negligence of the police station concerned. He directed the police to ensure effective implementation of the ban on kite flying besides taking preventive measure to avoid such incidents in future.