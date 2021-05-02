close
Sun May 02, 2021
India hospital fire kills 18

World

AHMEDABAD, India: At least 16 Covid-19 patients and two nurses died on Saturday in the latest in a series of hospital fires in India, officials said, as the country’s health care system buckles under a surge in cases.

There were around 50 other patients at the four-storey hospital in Bharuch in the western state of Gujarat when the blaze began at 1:00 am (0730 GMT). It has since been put out.

The death toll stood at 18, local police official Rajendrasinh Chudasama told AFP, "including 16 patients and two nurses."

"Primary investigation revealed that the fire started due to a short-circuit in the ICU of the hospital," he said. On April 23 a fire on the outskirts of Mumbai killed 13 Covid-19 patients, a few days after another blaze left 22 people dead at another clinic, also in Maharashtra state.

