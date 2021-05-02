KP CM visits two police stations in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday paid surprise visits to Chamkani and Gharbi police stations of the provincial capital. The chief minister visited these police stations without any protocol and security escorts. He checked daily records of the police stations, met with the detainees there and inquired about the behaviour of police with them.

While expressing his displeasure over poor condition of cleanliness and out of order CCTV cameras in Gharbi Police Station, the chief minister directed the in-charge for necessary steps on urgent basis to improve cleanliness in the police station in one-week time and warned him of strict action otherwise.

Taking notice of the out of order CCTV cameras, he issued directives to CCPO Peshawar to submit a detailed report regarding the CCTV cameras in all the police stations of the provincial capital.