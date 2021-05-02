Webinar held on women’s economic empowerment

Islamabad: National University of Modern Languages (NUML) in collaboration with MUSLIM Institute here Saturday organised a webinar titled ‘Women’s Economic Empowerment and Allama Iqbal’s perspective of Labour Rights’ in connection with International Labour Day 2021 under the auspices of Higher Education Commission.

Amongst distinguished speakers were VC Rawalpindi Women University Dr. Aliya Sohail Khan, Chairman MUSLIM Institute Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed and HoD, G&PP Department NUML Dr. Syed Waqas Ali.

Speakers observed that equal rights of women are the fundamental human rights.

Women’s constructive role can build progressive force in a society.

Islam provides respectful place to women to live. Men and women are equal in the light of Islam.

On the contrary to the picture portrayed by the different elements, true potential and talent of our women can be witnessed in academia and other fields. Therefore, religious spiritual values should not be targeted on the name of women empowerment.