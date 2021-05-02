Suspect held after robbing house, kidnaping minor boy

Robbers kidnapped a minor boy after looting a house in Korangi’s Ibrahim Hyderi on Saturday.

Police said the suspects entered the house of a man, namely Javed, and after looting cash and other valuables they kidnapped 18-month-old Ammar Hussain.

After getting the information, police reached the property and managed to arrest the prime suspect, Abdur Razzak.

Gold stolen

Separately, housemaids took away 20 tolas of gold from a house in the Malir Cantonment area. Police said the owner of the house claimed that gold was in the cupboard, and it was stolen by the housemaids.

A case has been registered and an investigations in under way.

Two wounded

Two people were wounded during a clash between two groups in Gulistan-e-Jauhar on Saturday.

According to the Sharea Faisal police, after the clash that took place at a residential apartment, cops and rescuers arrived and calmed the situation down.

The injured persons were taken to hospital for medical treatment. Police arrested five suspects from the scene and registered a case against them.

Police said the suspects attacked one another with batons and sticks, while some people also fired shots in the air. An investigation is going on to ascertain what caused the clash.