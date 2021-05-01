Simplicity and care

Since 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world, we have witnessed and mourned the deaths of millions of people. Given the rising number of cases, it’s better that people avoid any form of extravagance this Eid. Following SOPs should be our top priority. We should hold virtual parties and must help the weak and needy in whatever way we can.

The lockdown also highlights the country’s increasing income inequality. On one hand, the rich are concerned about Eid parties. On the other hand, the poor are struggling to survive under the economic hardships caused by the lockdown. This Eid we should follow the principles of simplicity.

Javeria Hashmi

Karachi