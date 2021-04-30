Efforts on for Janikhel’s development: minister

BANNU: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Transport Malik Shah Muhammad Wazir on Thursday said that an era of prosperity had begun for Janikhel area, which would be brought on a par with other developed areas of the country.

He was addressing a representative delegation comprising a large number of elders of Janikhel Wazir subdivision in the Committee Room of the Commissioner’s Office.

Commissioner Bannu Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, Deputy Commissioner Bannu Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi, District Police Officer Imran Shahid, Commissioner’s secretary Zia-ur-Rehman and others were also present on the occasion.

The Janikhel delegation was comprised of former MPA Adnan Khan, Malik Moiz Khan, Shahbaz Khan, Malik Dr Noor Mohammad, Malik Badshah Zaman, Maulvi Adam Khan, Malik Dr Subhan Wali, Maulvi Niaz Ali, Malik Rasool Zaman, Malik Saghir Khan, Malik Tawil Khan, Malik Kamali Khan, Malik Balqiaz Khan and Malik Mashal Khan.

Shah Muhammad Wazir said that in line with the orders of the provincial government, promises were being fulfilled with Janikhel tribe and talks are underway to implement development projects again.

Commissioner Bannu also explained the progress on each line of the agreement. The delegation endorsed the commissioner and thanked him.

Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said that in a very short span, the district administration has started holding public forums in a terror-ridden area like Janikhel, providing facilities and expanding business thereafter the regular inauguration of Janikhel Mandi.