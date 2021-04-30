CDA to build 6 parking plazas in Islamabad

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) logo.

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) will start work on the construction of six multi-storey parking plazas in main shopping areas of the federal capital by end of June.

The consultant hired for the projects gave a presentation to the CDA chairman and board members on Thursday.

Out of six, five to eight floors each parking plazas, two have been proposed in Blue Area, two in F-10 and two in other shopping areas. The parking plazas will have a total capacity of parking 3,500 cars. The authority will generate cost requisites from two floors of Blue Area and construct rest. Rooftop gardens and park have also been planned to suit the environment.