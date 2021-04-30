Vaccination centres being increased: Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE:The Punjab Health Department has prepared a comprehensive plan to increase the number of corona vaccination centres from 135 to 246 to facilitate citizens in the province. The plan for setting up 111 new vaccination centres was presented at a meeting to review the situation of coronavirus held at the Civil Secretariat here on Thursday.

Law Minister Raja Basharat, Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Chief Secretary Punjab and senior civil and military officials attended the meeting while divisional commissioners and RPOs participated through video link. The meeting reviewed the facilities for corona patients, supply of oxygen in hospitals, and implementation of SOPs.

The meeting also considered the proposal for setting up mobile vaccination centres. Addressing the meeting, Minister Raja Basharat said protection of health and lives of people is the top priority of the government.

He said violation of SOPs in cities with a rate of more than 8pc would not be tolerated in any case. He directed the industries department to extend full support to the health department for uninterrupted supply of oxygen in the hospitals. Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the vaccination process is under way at a fast pace in the province and so far more than one million people have been vaccinated.

He said that the number of vaccination centres is being increased for the convenience of the citizens and the capacity of daily vaccination would be doubled in the coming days. He said that helpline 99211136 has been set up to guide the public regarding the availability of beds in the hospitals. For information regarding the availability of beds, Rescue 1122 could also be contacted. The Chief Secretary directed the divisional commissioners to strictly enforce the closing hours of markets and bazaars and other precautions to contain the spread of the virus. He also directed the Additional Chief Secretary Home to send a report on the implementation of SOPs in all the cities on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed the status of facilities at government sector hospitals in the wake of rising number of corona cases during a meeting at the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department on Thursday. The meeting was also attended by Prof Dr Mehmud Shaukat, Special Secretary Silwat Saaed, Dr Asif Tufail, Additional Secretary Dr Salman Shahid, Consultant Professor Asad Aslam Khan, Punjab Healthcare Commission CEO M Saqib Aziz, Dr Anwar Janjua and the representatives of local hospitals.

The health minister also reviewed the status of available facilities at private hospitals. Special Secretary Silwat Saeed and Additional Secretary Asif Tufail apprised the minister of the status of facilities.

The minister said, “The purpose of active private sector engagement is to facilitate patients and humanity. Corona pandemic has created a situation of emergency in Punjab. All stakeholders will have to work together to fight it. We are here to serve the humanity. We have directed public and private sector hospitals to facilitate COVID-19 patients. Currently we face a surge of hospital admissions in Punjab.” Private medical colleges will reserve at least 20 HDUs beds for COVID-19 patients. Health facilities and services at public and private hospitals are being monitored regularly, she said, adding, “We have mulled same cost of treatment at public and private hospitals for COVID-19 patients. Currently 38 private hospitals are providing treatment. This is a national emergency and we all have to work together to fight it. Private sector will have to work with the government to fight the pandemic.

The minister said, “Prof Asad Alsam is the focal person of the Central Control Room. We will have a follow-up meeting of the current meeting. Punjab Healthcare Commission is keeping a complete coordination with the team. We are following consistent medical protocols as per the recommendations of the CEAG.”