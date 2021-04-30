Wahab asks Centre to help private sector in vaccinations

Sindh government spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab has urged the federal government to facilitate the private health sector to the maximum extent possible so they can play their part in carrying out the Covid-19 vaccination across Pakistan.

Addressing a news conference at the provincial assembly on Wednesday, Wahab said the Centre should enable the private sector to vaccinate the people who have the financial means to purchase the coronavirus vaccine.

The spokesman said that no government, institution or hospital alone can wage a battle against the pandemic, as such crises are always faced with a collective struggle. He said that public and private healthcare institutions are required to join hands to carry out vaccination in the same manner the public and private sectors had earlier worked together to increase the Covid-19 testing facility across the country.

Wahab also asked the federal government to withdraw the age restriction on vaccination in Pakistan so that the maximum number of people are able to get the jabs against the deadly viral disease.

He said that it is a very positive development that 117,000 Pakistanis had been vaccinated in a single day. “I urge the Centre to withdraw the age restriction, as every Pakistani over the age of 18 should be allowed to get vaccinated.”