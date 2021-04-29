Commissioner for strict implementation of coronavirus SOPs

GUJRANWALA: Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghuman Wednesday said in view of the growing cases of coronavirus, the SOPs issued by the government would be fully implemented and no one would be allowed to carry on business after 6 pm except petrol stations, medical stores and corona vaccination centres.

Addressing a review meeting of anti-coronavirus measures throughout the division, the commissioner said strict action would be taken against violators in this regard. He said clear instructions had been issued to all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to strictly implement COVID-19 SOPs in the interest of the life protection of the people. The commissioner said as a nation we must take all possible precautionary measures to combat the spread pandemic.

Brigadier Asim of Pak Army, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rao Abdul Karim, all DCs of the division, CPOs and other officers attended the meeting.

The commissioner said third wave of coronavirus had to be fought with responsibility.

The RPO said police with the assistance of Pak Army and district administration would ensure implementation of coronavirus SOPs. He said there is great need of joint efforts by administration and traders also to control the spread of coronavirus.

HUNDREDS OF CITIZENS HELD OVER NOT USING MASKS: Police Wednesday arrested hundreds of citizens for not using masks in public places during the last three days. According to CPO Sarfraz Ahmad Falki, coronavirus SOPs issued by the government would be enacted at any cost and violators would face strict legal action. He said action would be taken against those who do not ensure masks and social distances. The CPO appealed to citizens to use masks and observe social distance to protect themselves and others from the corona pandemic.