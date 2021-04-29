Memon opens Pandora’s box: PML-N demands probe against PM, Shahzad, Farogh

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) on Wednesday demanded constitution of a judicial commission on allegations levelled by ex-director general of FIA Bashir Memon against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shahzad Akbar and Law Minister Farogh Nasim.

The PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, while talking to newsmen here, said the judicial commission should inquire as to how conspiracies were hatched against Justice Faez Isa from the Prime Minister House, a fake reference was field against him and attempt was made to destroy his career.

The PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz said that people have come to know that what are Sicilian mafias, saying even heads of gangs have gone to such an extreme. “This is issue of people of Pakistan because of such political engineering, they are suffering due to inefficiency of Imran Khan’s government,” she said, adding the opponents were chosen for purpose of victimisation.

To a question, Maryam Nawaz said her party would keep options to file a petition in the court on revelation made by an ex-DG. “We will bring forth all facts as conspiracies having impact on five years of country’s political history are hidden in this case,” she said.

Maryam Nawaz went on say that more serious of all issues was that Prime Minister Imran Khan, while sitting in the Prime Minister House, conspired against and ordered FIA to arrest him. “This is very serious and we will let this issue go without any action,” she said, adding it was done only because he gave verdict on Faizabad sit-in based on facts.

Maryam Nawaz questioned as to why the government was afraid of judges who give fair judgments, observing the government wants only those judges who could act at their desire. “I salute Justice Faez Isa and Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui who fought bravely against the state terrorism and a terrorist who is sitting in the Prime Minister House,” Maryam said, adding Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui should also get justice.

She also called upon Supreme Court of Pakistan to itself take notice of matter which pertains to a senior member of judiciary who she said Insha Allah would become Chief Justice of Pakistan.

To a question, the PMLN leader said had the PPP leadership implemented PDM decision to resign from assemblies, the incumbent government should have been sent packing.

She told a questioner that fair accountability would remain a dream if media does not pick up courage to air answers to questions pertaining to Lt. General (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa.

Maryam accused the prime minister of being involved in "political engineering", adding that PM Imran Khan was using the Prime Minister's Office to threaten and pressurise heads of institutions to file fake cases against the Opposition. "The result is that Pakistan has been put to shame in front of the entire world," she said. "You have turned into an epic failure on every front," added the PML-N leader.

"What is your performance, what do you do first thing in the morning when you wake up? You tell heads of institutions to make fake cases against this person or that or throw people into jails," she said.

Meanwhile, PML-N president and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif demanded an inquiry into the disclosures of FIA’s former DG Bashir Memon.

In his statement issued here Wednesday, he said NAB-Niazi nexus has been formed which was active in making baseless cases against the PMLN leaders and sending them to jail.

He said NAB-Niazi nexus has been exposed to the world. “Fascism and vindictiveness are at an all-time high,” he said, adding Bashir Memon’s revelations should be investigated and strict legal action should be taken against those involved.

Meanwhile, PML-N Parliamentarians delegation met with PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif here Wednesday. The delegation included MNAs and senators, party officials said the delegation congratulated Shahbaz on his release. They said political issues were discussed during the meeting while Shahbaz thanked the parliamentarians for assuring their full support to him.

On the other hand, star cricketer Shahid Afridi phoned Shahbaz and congratulated him on his release.

Meanwhile, the lawyers of Barrister Shahzad Akbar, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability, have served a legal notice to former FIA director general Bashir Ahmed Memon under sub-section 8 of the Defamation Ordinance, 2002 for ‘levelling allegations on Shahzad Akbar in a TV show.

Whereas, Shahzad Akbar tweeted, “Just seen absolute rubbish by Bashir Memon on Shahzeb show. He was never called for any meeting with PM or myself on QFI issue, and there was no meeting with law minister and him as he claims. Similarly, he was never told to start any case against any specific individual”.

He also wrote, “Only case referred to FIA was of sedition by the federal cabinet. I have instructed lawyers in personal capacity to initiate legal action for his slander”.

The notice says that Memon made false allegations in Shahzeb Khanzada's programme on April 27, 2021 without any evidence or facts: And that Shahzad Akbar was an honest, respectful and law abiding citizen. He was appointed by the president on the basis of a distinguished professional career in law and human rights.

It says that some members of the opposition have launched a media campaign against him based on hatred and slander and the purpose of this hate campaign is to discourage him from Pakistan to play an active role in curbing corruption and ensuring accountability.

On April 27, 2021, in Geo News programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Ke Saath", Memon made completely hostile statements based on lies and slander. “You allege that our client, the Prime Minister, the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister and the Law Minister pressured you to file a case against the esteemed judge of the Supreme Court. You have made false, fabricated and slanderous allegations that our client wants to use the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to launch an investigation against a respected judge. You accused him of pressuring a meeting at our client's office without evidence and facts,” the notice says.

He portrayed a false statement that our client has a malicious agenda against the esteemed judge. “All allegations and slander from you are strongly denied as they are based on fabrications and lies. You must make an unconditional apology through newspapers and electronic media within 14 days of the issuance of this notice. You will have to pay a legal fee of Rs52 million for damaging the reputation of our client. In case of failure, our client has directed for initiating legal action against you”.

Legal notices were sent by Yahya Farid Khawaja, Advocate High Court, Moazzam Habib Advocate High Court and Waleed bin Usman Advocate High Court.

Meanwhile Shahzad Akbar said that there is no victory or defeat in the case of Justice Faez Isa case and former FIA DG are narrating concocting stories after one and half years. He said that there is no value of Bashir Mamon’s allegations and a judicial inquiry should be carried out on it.

Shahzad Akbar expressed these views during Hamid Mir’s programmed ‘Capital Talk’ on Wednesday. He said that his legal team had already sent legal to former FIA DG. He said that he would take Bashir Memon to court if he did not withdraw his allegations.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, while talking to Hamid Mir, said that courts should take notice on the revelations of Bashir Memon. He said that Bashir Memon was appointed FIA DG in during our tenure and we did not appoint any office on political base. He said that Supreme Court should conduct investigation in Bashir Memon’s revelation by taking suo moto notice.

While talking to Hamid Mir, Federal Law Minister Faroqh Nasim said that the prime minister had termed allegations of Bashir Memon false and untrue. He said that he had asked the prime minister that had he (PM) held any discussion about Justice Faez Isa case with Bashir Memon. The prime minister told him that he never held any discussion with Bashir Memon about Justice Faez Isa case.