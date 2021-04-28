‘If MQM-P withdraws support, govt may collapse’

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s leader Aamir Khan said on Tuesday if the party withdrew its support of seven seats in the National Assembly, the federal government might collapse. While addressing an electoral rally in NA-249, where the party’s candidate Mursaleen Ahmed is contesting the by-polls, Amir Khan said though the 2018 general elections were rigged and stolen, but the residents of the NA-249 would not allow to steal Karachi’s mandate again in this by-polls. He said the MQM-P wanted to tell Pakistan People’s Party that elections were imminent but they would take the urban province.