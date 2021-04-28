Rs1.23b corruption reference: Khursheed Shah produced before court

SUKKUR: The police presented accused Syed Khursheed Shah before the Accountability Court Sukkur on Tuesday in a corruption reference of Rs1.23 billion along with 18 other co-accused, including his two wives, his nephew and Sindh transport minister, Syed Owais Qadir Shah, and MPA Farrukh Shah.

While talking to media persons outside the court, PPP’s leader Khursheed Shah said rather than pursuing the opposition, Prime Minister Imran Khan should ask the people about his government’s performance for the past two and a half years. He also asked the media to bring PM’s earlier statements and announcements he made during the election campaign, so that people could analyse the performances of the PTI’s incumbent government and they could also know how many promises Mr prime minister had fulfilled. He said the political agitation against Imran Khan should be carried out to take the masses on board and it should not be stopped.

Reports said the officials of FBR and NADRA have recorded their statements. Khursheed Shah said there should not be politics on corona but everyone should follow the prescribed SOPs to eradicate the pandemic. He said Pakistan's offer for assistance to India in the prevailing corona situation is good, but the Indian government did not respond to the humanitarian assistance offer. He said, “The decision to reconsider the case of Justice Qazi Faiz Essa is a good decision.”