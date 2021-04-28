close
Wed Apr 28, 2021
AFP
April 28, 2021

UK announces new sanctions for global corruption

World

AFP
April 28, 2021

London: Britain announced its first sanctions under a new global anti-corruption regime on Monday, freezing assets and imposing business restrictions on 22 individuals from Russia, South Africa, Sudan and Latin America.

Those sanctioned include 14 people allegedly involved in the diversion of $230 million of Russian state property through a fraudulent tax refund scheme uncovered by lawyer Sergei Magnitsky.

Ajay, Atul and Rajesh Gupta and their associate Salim Essa were also placed on the list over a corruption scandal under South Africa’s former president Jacob Zuma.

