107 more die from corona in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 107 COVID19 patients died and 2,680 new positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to P&SHD report issued Tuesday, the death toll reached 8,097 in Punjab, while confirmed cases became 293,468 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 19,368 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 4,521,002 in the province.