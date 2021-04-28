107 more die from corona in Punjab

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Around 107 COVID19 patients died and 2,680 new positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to P&SHD report issued Tuesday, the death toll reached 8,097 in Punjab, while confirmed cases became 293,468 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 19,368 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 4,521,002 in the province.