GCU online exams schedule

LAHORE:Government College University (GCU) on Tuesday issued schedule for the university’s online examinations for the bachelor degrees starting in the last week of May.

In a press release, GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said that the university had zero-tolerance for plagiarism in online examinations while negating a myth that students could only be assessed properly in the conventional mode of examinations. During online examinations, the university will give a User ID to each student for every course to submit their papers to Turnitin software for the plagiarism check. This will ensure original and timely submissions.

LCWU: Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) has inked an MoU with Imam Khomeini International University (IKU), Qazvin, Iran. According to a press release, this MoU calls for collaboration in research, instruction and faculty exchange between the LCWU and IKU. By this MoU, the two universities desire to develop academic cooperation in various fields.